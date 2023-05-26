Who are the Institutional Holders in Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)?

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) is 54.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -40.18% and -34.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -33.23% at the moment leaves the stock -26.28% off its SMA200. LTRY registered -78.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.02%, and is -24.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.99% over the week and 22.38% over the month.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $13.83M and $84.22M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.67% and -85.66% from its 52-week high.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.76M, and float is at 24.81M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALD Holdings Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ALD Holdings Group, LLC sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.49 million shares.

Lottery.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $0.34 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.12 million shares of the LTRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, ALD Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,300,000 shares at an average price of $0.45 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 3,989,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY).