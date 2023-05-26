Who are the Institutional Holders in NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)?

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is -9.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.17 and a high of $58.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.53% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 13.05% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.39, the stock is -9.43% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.36% off its SMA200. NUVA registered -32.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.41.

The stock witnessed a -12.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.65%, and is -8.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.81 and Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.31% and -36.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuVasive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.70% this year

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.24M, and float is at 52.02M with Short Float at 17.86%.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) that is trading -18.95% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 7.04% higher over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -20.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.