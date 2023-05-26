Who are the Institutional Holders in Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is -28.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.62% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.74% higher than the price target low of $13.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is -23.87% and -33.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -44.38% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -65.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.49.

The stock witnessed a -26.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.94%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $603.80M and $1.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is -45.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.60% and -71.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.20% this year

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.00M, and float is at 44.42M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.37% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -20.98% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -24.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.