Who are the Institutional Holders in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $42.86 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.58% higher than the price target low of $34.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.57, the stock is -4.08% and -4.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. PBA registered -22.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

The stock witnessed a -5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.73%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.09. Distance from 52-week low is 3.31% and -28.47% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.38M, and float is at 549.94M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 10.10% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 77.92% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -20.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.