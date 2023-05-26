Who are the Institutional Holders in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is -14.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is 1.56% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. PBI registered -25.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.80%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $572.49M and $3.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.30% and -34.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 933.20% this year

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.63M, and float is at 161.30M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamps Sheila A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $54640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45834.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that GUILFOILE MARY (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $3.48 per share for $86918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Fairweather James Arthur (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) acquired 4,335 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $14823.0. The insider now directly holds 143,260 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -90.84% lower over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -31.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.