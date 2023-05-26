Who are the Institutional Holders in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -26.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -6.58% and -17.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.1 million and changing -15.73% at the moment leaves the stock -54.65% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -88.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.40%, and is -8.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 11.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -93.06% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.