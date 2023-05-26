Who are the Institutional Holders in The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL)?

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) is 0.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is 16.51% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -6.44% off its SMA200. RTL registered -19.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.14.

The stock witnessed a 13.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.90%, and is 28.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.48% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) Analyst Forecasts

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.72M, and float is at 133.54M with Short Float at 2.54%.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doyle Jason F., the company’s CFO, Secretary and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Doyle Jason F. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $6.94 per share for a total of $49968.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33402.0 shares.