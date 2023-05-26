Who are the Institutional Holders in Workday Inc. (WDAY)?

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is 17.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.72 and a high of $206.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $196.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $196.41, the stock is 5.49% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.1 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.59% off its SMA200. WDAY registered 23.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $215.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.25%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $51.16B and $6.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.71. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.59% and -4.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.35M, and float is at 201.74M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chakraborty Sayan, the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that Chakraborty Sayan sold 10,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $195.44 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75031.0 shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that BHUSRI ANEEL (Co-CEO) sold a total of 11,734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $196.37 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Bozzini James (COO & Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,574 shares at an average price of $196.36 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 92,654 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 33.76% up over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -8.45% lower over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 4.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.