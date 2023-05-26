Who is the Top Investor In Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.88% off the consensus price target high of $7.63 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 19.56% higher than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -4.21% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.57% off its SMA200. BTE registered -35.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.57.

The stock witnessed a -8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.67%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.16 and Fwd P/E is 2.57. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.76% and -54.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 545.06M, and float is at 541.73M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 8.85% up over the past 12 months and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) that is -19.32% lower over the same period.