Who is the Top Investor In Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is -0.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.00 and a high of $99.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $81.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.41% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.47% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.31, the stock is 0.42% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 3.33% off its SMA200. TECH registered -7.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.56%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $12.86B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.26 and Fwd P/E is 34.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.04% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.31M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furlow Brenda S., the company’s SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $82.12 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26092.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $82.01 per share for $65605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26092.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, HIGGINS JOHN L (Director) disposed off 512 shares at an average price of $385.40 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,502 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -13.67% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.66% higher over the same period.