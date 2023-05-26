Who is the Top Investor In BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) is -9.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKSY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is 10.14% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.98% off its SMA200. BKSY registered 17.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.93.

The stock witnessed a 18.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.65%, and is 10.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $189.21M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.11% and -62.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.70%).

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.14M, and float is at 92.82M with Short Float at 4.80%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Brian E, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that O’Toole Brian E sold 75,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.86 million shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Dubois Henry Edward (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $1.40 per share for $10566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the BKSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Lin Christiana L (General Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 4,546 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $6364.0. The insider now directly holds 514,792 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY).