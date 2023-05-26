Who is the Top Investor In EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)?

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is -16.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -17.53% and -23.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -44.66% off its SMA200. EMKR registered -74.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.28%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has around 436 employees, a market worth around $41.91M and $101.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.10% and -78.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCORE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.10% this year

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.24M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 0.75%.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $81520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.2 million shares.

EMCORE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $0.86 per share for $86010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.3 million shares of the EMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 140,489 shares at an average price of $0.88 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 6,399,499 shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -31.90% down over the past 12 months and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is -18.98% lower over the same period. Belden Inc. (BDC) is 67.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.