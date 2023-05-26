Who is the Top Investor In First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is -39.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.03 and a high of $46.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIBK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.52% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.35, the stock is -0.40% and -13.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -36.54% off its SMA200. FIBK registered -32.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.39%.

The stock witnessed a -12.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.01%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has around 3783 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -49.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.74M, and float is at 103.39M with Short Float at 2.68%.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT JULIE A, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCOTT JULIE A sold 62,223 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $23.07 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Scott Jonathan R (Director) sold a total of 23,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $23.07 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the FIBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, SCOTT JULIE A (10% Owner) disposed off 8,027 shares at an average price of $23.14 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,439,074 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -5.52% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -37.02% lower over the same period. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.