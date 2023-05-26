Who is the Top Investor In SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)?

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) is -7.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.96% higher than the price target low of $9.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is -2.41% and -5.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -12.47% off its SMA200. SFL registered -23.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a -3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.16%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $670.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.60% and -26.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SFL Corporation Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.80M, and float is at 104.74M with Short Float at 1.69%.