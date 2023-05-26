Who is the Top Investor In Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -17.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.21 and a high of $115.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $69.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.4% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.06% lower than the price target low of $60.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.09, the stock is -4.88% and -10.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -25.30% off its SMA200. SQM registered -34.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.81%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 6997 employees, a market worth around $17.81B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.38. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.77% and -42.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 142.44M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -69.63% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -15.94% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -24.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.