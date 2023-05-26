Who is the Top Investor In Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is -3.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $40.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.31% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.69, the stock is -6.30% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -5.97% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a -10.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.03%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.43% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.50M, and float is at 73.27M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenfeld Edward R., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $34.34 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that LYNCH ROSE PEABODY (Director) sold a total of 2,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $34.63 per share for $98924.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16079.0 shares of the SHOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Smith Robert Garrett (Director) disposed off 2,222 shares at an average price of $38.96 for $86571.0. The insider now directly holds 8,500 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 114.08% up over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 48.99% higher over the same period. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 86.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.