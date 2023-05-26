Who is the Top Investor In TC Energy Corporation (TRP)?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.79 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is -3.76% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -8.31% off its SMA200. TRP registered -31.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.65%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7477 employees, a market worth around $39.91B and $11.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -33.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 2.69%.