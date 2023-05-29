908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) is 19.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MASS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is 19.77% and 16.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -20.36% off its SMA200. MASS registered -31.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.54.

The stock witnessed a 29.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.11%, and is 11.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.96% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $300.08M and $48.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.11% and -64.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

908 Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.97M, and float is at 29.14M with Short Float at 5.87%.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knopp Kevin J.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Knopp Kevin J. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $10.12 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

908 Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Brown Christopher D. (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $10.02 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the MASS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Knopp Kevin J. (President and CEO) disposed off 4,842 shares at an average price of $10.12 for $49001.0. The insider now directly holds 427,848 shares of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS).

908 Devices Inc. (MASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -2.29% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -7.23% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 0.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.