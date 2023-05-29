ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -40.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is -0.52% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -43.68% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -68.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.98%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $186.30M and $182.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.24% and -79.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.81M, and float is at 52.85M with Short Float at 11.65%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.69% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -9.48% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 8.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.