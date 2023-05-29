AESI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Now

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) is -3.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.93 and a high of $18.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AESI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.67% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 25.95% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is -5.85% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.39.

The stock witnessed a -8.14% in the last 1 month, and is -8.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has around 371 employees, a market worth around $970.40M and $576.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.64. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.12% and -13.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.90%).

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.15M, and float is at 17.54M with Short Float at 8.91%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRIGHAM BEN M. SEC filings show that BRIGHAM BEN M bought 280,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $5.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Allison Jeffrey Lbought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30528.0 shares of the AESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Rogers Douglas G (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $54000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI).