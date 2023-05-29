Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -60.61% Change This Year

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) is -60.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -0.93% and -6.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 6.75% at the moment leaves the stock -63.65% off its SMA200. AKTX registered -83.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.69%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.20.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.87%, and is -10.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.86% over the week and 11.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.81% and -88.50% from its 52-week high.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.12M, and float is at 84.82M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.69% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -14.07% lower over the same period.