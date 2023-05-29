Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Is Up 1.64% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) is 1.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.92 and a high of $78.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALRM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.87% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.29, the stock is 3.85% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -9.08% off its SMA200. ALRM registered -19.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) has around 1733 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $846.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.58 and Fwd P/E is 25.76. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.95% and -36.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.59M, and float is at 47.30M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramos Daniel. SEC filings show that Ramos Daniel sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $51.45 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45396.0 shares.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Trundle Stephen (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $48.82 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ALRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BEDELL JEFFREY A () disposed off 3,051 shares at an average price of $48.82 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 463,170 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) that is trading -20.27% down over the past 12 months.