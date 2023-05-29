Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Is Down -5.81% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) is -5.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.46 and a high of $183.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMR stock was last observed hovering at around $137.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $200.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.06% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.88, the stock is -6.47% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.86% off its SMA200. AMR registered -15.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.43.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.70%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has around 3950 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $3.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.24% and -24.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (102.40%).

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 419.50% this year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.27M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 6.37%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stetson David J.,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Stetson David J. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $179.37 per share for a total of $3.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81913.0 shares.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Whitehead Jason E. (President & COO) sold a total of 15,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $160.44 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33348.0 shares of the AMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Nicholson Roger Lee (CAO, GC & Secretary) disposed off 11,603 shares at an average price of $162.48 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 21,842 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR).