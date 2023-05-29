Analysts suggest Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) could spike 33.21% in a year

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is 21.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $12.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is 1.81% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. ACEL registered -9.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.44.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.41%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $798.12M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.79% and -23.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.60% this year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.62M, and float is at 53.60M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubenstein Andrew H.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Rubenstein Andrew H. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.09 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.26 million shares.

Accel Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Rubenstein Andrew H. (CEO and President) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.05 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.32 million shares of the ACEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Rubenstein Gordon (Director) disposed off 16,749 shares at an average price of $9.08 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,708,525 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL).