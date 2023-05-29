Analysts suggest Cutera Inc. (CUTR) could spike 60.38% in a year

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is -62.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.21 and a high of $54.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.38% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.64, the stock is -9.28% and -23.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -55.12% off its SMA200. CUTR registered -61.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.96.

The stock witnessed a -24.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.91%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $333.80M and $249.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.97% and -69.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.78M, and float is at 19.11M with Short Float at 23.37%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 13 times.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -73.22% down over the past 12 months and IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is -29.64% lower over the same period.