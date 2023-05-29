Analysts suggest Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) could spike 33.84% in a year

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) is -3.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.95 and a high of $58.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.84% off the consensus price target high of $71.03 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 11.95% higher than the price target low of $53.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.99, the stock is 0.49% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -5.80% off its SMA200. IMO registered -12.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a -8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $27.48B and $58.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.37 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -20.34% from its 52-week high.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Imperial Oil Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.20M, and float is at 132.78M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is -12.52% lower over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 9.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.