Analysts suggest NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) could spike 17.47% in a year

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is -5.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.68 and a high of $62.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWE stock was last observed hovering at around $56.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.47% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.12, the stock is -4.31% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.05% off its SMA200. NWE registered -9.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.83.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.07%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has around 1530 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.49 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.28% and -10.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NorthWestern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.78M, and float is at 57.28M with Short Float at 1.40%.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ide Britt E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ide Britt E sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $58.65 per share for a total of $70380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10125.0 shares.

NorthWestern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that HORSFALL JAN ROBERT (Director) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $57.26 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4375.0 shares of the NWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Ide Britt E (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $57.67 for $86505.0. The insider now directly holds 11,201 shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -15.03% down over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is -21.63% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -3.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.