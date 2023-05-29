Analysts suggest PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) could spike 26.34% in a year

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is 6.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.53 and a high of $73.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.34% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.08% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.40, the stock is 0.43% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 25.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.97.

The stock witnessed a -8.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 4168 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.76% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.15M, and float is at 29.02M with Short Float at 10.33%.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Doug,the company’sPresident & Chief Mtg Bkg Ofcr. SEC filings show that Jones Doug sold 19,820 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $62.39 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24984.0 shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that SPECTOR DAVID (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $61.96 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, SPECTOR DAVID (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $59.71 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 420,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).