Analysts suggest SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) could spike 19.37% in a year

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is 20.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.36 and a high of $165.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SITE stock was last observed hovering at around $141.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $153.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.37% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.53% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.11, the stock is -5.61% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.21% off its SMA200. SITE registered 11.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $4.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.98 and Fwd P/E is 30.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.94% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.05M, and float is at 44.42M with Short Float at 6.08%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brisendine L Briley Jr,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Brisendine L Briley Jr sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8114.0 shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that BLACK DOUG (CEO) sold a total of 9,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $128.00 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the SITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, BLACK DOUG (CEO) disposed off 9,591 shares at an average price of $105.84 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 536,007 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -0.25% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is 9.53% higher over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -27.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.