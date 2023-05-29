Analysts suggest Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) could spike 26.91% in a year

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) is -17.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.37 and a high of $57.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLVM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.91% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.69% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.20, the stock is -6.03% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -11.99% off its SMA200. SLVM registered -18.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.64%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $3.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.69 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.70% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sylvamo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.50M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMS JOHN V,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SIMS JOHN V sold 12,842 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $47.81 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68481.0 shares.

Sylvamo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Meyers Karl L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $49.17 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the SLVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Cleves Thomas A (SVP, Corporate Affairs) acquired 4,976 shares at an average price of $50.37 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 52,755 shares of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM).