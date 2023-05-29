Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AEHL Stock Is Going Next

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) is 106.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.27% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.27% higher than the price target low of $168.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 0.59% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -7.13% at the moment leaves the stock 44.02% off its SMA200. AEHL registered 62.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.81.

The stock witnessed a 16.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.07%, and is -13.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.37% over the week and 12.35% over the month.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $24.60M and $40.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.76% and -25.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.00%).

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.00% this year.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.72M, and float is at 9.99M with Short Float at 0.84%.