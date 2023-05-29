Appian Corporation (APPN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) is 24.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $57.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -35.2% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.56, the stock is 8.66% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.07% off its SMA200. APPN registered -8.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Appian Corporation (APPN) has around 2307 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $489.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.11% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.20%).

Appian Corporation (APPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appian Corporation (APPN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.87M, and float is at 39.91M with Short Float at 10.36%.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Appian Corporation (APPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 121 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP bought 6,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $43.65 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.12 million shares.

Appian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Lynch Mark Steven (Director) sold a total of 1,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $43.17 per share for $60136.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36237.0 shares of the APPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $45.21 for $4.52 million. The insider now directly holds 10,115,510 shares of Appian Corporation (APPN).

Appian Corporation (APPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 8.62% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 25.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.