Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) is -35.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $4.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -2.40% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -66.12% off its SMA200. AMTI registered -91.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.96%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.04.

The stock witnessed a -8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.93%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 11.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.27% and -93.53% from its 52-week high.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.19M, and float is at 30.04M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahmood Tahir Ph.D.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. sold 1,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $901.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73626.0 shares.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Cross Shawn (President & COO) sold a total of 934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $0.50 per share for $467.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60156.0 shares of the AMTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Kanwar Bittoo (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 539 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $270.0. The insider now directly holds 78,005 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI).

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.