Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 80.59% Upside

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 60.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $33.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.59% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -126.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.17, the stock is -3.04% and 8.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 41.43% off its SMA200. ARCT registered 58.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.38.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.86%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $717.29M and $281.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.22% and -19.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.50% this year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.55M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 14.55%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivukula Pad,the company’sChief Scientific Officer & COO. SEC filings show that Chivukula Pad sold 7,925 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $30.24 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) sold a total of 17,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.93 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 579,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 8.55% higher over the same period.