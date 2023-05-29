Are we looking at the next big move in Cabot Corporation (CBT)?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is 6.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.65 and a high of $83.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBT stock was last observed hovering at around $69.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34%.

Currently trading at $71.09, the stock is 1.77% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. CBT registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.36%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) has around 4190 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.18% and -15.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Cabot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.30M, and float is at 55.92M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Corporation (CBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalkstein Hobart,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalkstein Hobart sold 10,031 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $83.00 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68383.0 shares.

Cabot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Kalita Karen A (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 4,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $78.13 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25874.0 shares of the CBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Kalkstein Hobart (Senior Vice President) disposed off 17,235 shares at an average price of $77.86 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 52,785 shares of Cabot Corporation (CBT).

Cabot Corporation (CBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -6.44% down over the past 12 months and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) that is -57.67% lower over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 9.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.