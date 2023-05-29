Are we looking at the next big move in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)?

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) is -11.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.13 and a high of $65.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRCY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.91% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.24% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.49, the stock is -4.42% and -14.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.63% off its SMA200. MRCY registered -30.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.16.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.95%, and is -4.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has around 2537 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.54. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.70% and -39.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.00% this year.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.19M, and float is at 56.71M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASLETT MARK,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ASLETT MARK sold 4,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Mercury Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 419 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $52.81 per share for $22129.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MRCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Stevison James Mitch (EVP, President Mission Systems) disposed off 368 shares at an average price of $52.81 for $19435.0. The insider now directly holds 57,947 shares of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading 66.83% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 0.20% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -6.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.