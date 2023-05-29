Are we looking at the next big move in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is -2.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $13.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMFC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.13% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.09, the stock is 1.52% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.74% off its SMA200. NMFC registered -4.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.52.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Distance from 52-week low is 9.02% and -11.04% from its 52-week high.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.94M, and float is at 89.94M with Short Float at 2.63%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boswerger Laura Holson,the company’sCOO and CFO. SEC filings show that Boswerger Laura Holson bought 14,975 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49398.0 shares.

New Mountain Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that KLINSKY STEVEN B (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $11.74 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.82 million shares of the NMFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, KLINSKY STEVEN B (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $11.72 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 7,720,681 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC).