Are we looking at the next big move in Sasol Limited (SSL)?

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.69 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.15 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.02% higher than the price target low of $14.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is -2.50% and -6.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -24.76% off its SMA200. SSL registered -50.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.02%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 28279 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $15.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.99% and -57.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sasol Limited (SSL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sasol Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 326.50% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 627.51M, and float is at 540.21M with Short Float at 0.16%.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 4.17% up over the past 12 months and Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is -28.95% lower over the same period.