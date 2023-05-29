Are we looking at the next big move in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)?

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is -2.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $26.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.25% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is 3.01% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 0.45% off its SMA200. TMST registered -22.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.90.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.23%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $770.84M and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.67% and -32.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 35.97M with Short Float at 7.15%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 5.81% up over the past 12 months and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) that is 18.61% higher over the same period. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is 41.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.