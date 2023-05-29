Autohome Inc. (ATHM) – The 89.32% Upside Potential Remains

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is -1.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.66 and a high of $40.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $281.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.17% off the consensus price target high of $339.96 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 86.45% higher than the price target low of $221.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.02, the stock is 0.46% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -5.43% off its SMA200. ATHM registered -3.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.33.

The stock witnessed a 2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.91%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has around 5395 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $989.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.97 and Fwd P/E is 11.96. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.88% and -26.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autohome Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.33M, and float is at 123.22M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading -8.19% down over the past 12 months and TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) that is -30.56% lower over the same period.