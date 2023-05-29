Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) on Track to Reach $31.00 in a Year

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is -13.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.32 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVNS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.21% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.39, the stock is -3.13% and -14.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -11.57% off its SMA200. AVNS registered -15.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.26%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) has around 4044 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $814.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.80 and Fwd P/E is 11.60. Distance from 52-week low is 21.07% and -26.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avanos Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 897.80% this year.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.60M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times.