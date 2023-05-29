Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) down -31.06% since start of the year

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLZE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 43.47% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.24, the stock is 1.37% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -21.39% off its SMA200. BLZE registered -26.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.16.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.29%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has around 393 employees, a market worth around $140.51M and $89.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.99% and -48.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Backblaze Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.30% this year.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.92M, and float is at 16.87M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Insider Activity

A total of 415 insider transactions have happened at Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 400 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nufire Timothy M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nufire Timothy M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $4.22 per share for a total of $8440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Backblaze Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Nufire Timothy M (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.14 per share for $8280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the BLZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Nufire Timothy M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.21 for $8420.0. The insider now directly holds 1,040,000 shares of Backblaze Inc. (BLZE).

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 17.77% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 18.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.