Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is -27.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.07 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHLB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.56, the stock is 7.24% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -21.67% off its SMA200. BHLB registered -15.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.52%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has around 1310 employees, a market worth around $943.47M and $444.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.31% and -31.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.80% this year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.69M, and float is at 42.94M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conn Kevin,the company’sSr Managing Dir/Inv Relations. SEC filings show that Conn Kevin bought 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $19.54 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18163.0 shares.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Mhatre Nitin J. (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $19.54 per share for $41032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55530.0 shares of the BHLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Mhatre Nitin J. (President and CEO) acquired 3,900 shares at an average price of $24.62 for $96015.0. The insider now directly holds 53,430 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB).

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) that is trading -33.71% down over the past 12 months and Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) that is -29.59% lower over the same period. Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is -38.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.