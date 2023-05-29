Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.95% Upside

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.95% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 0.71% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -24.09% off its SMA200. BGFV registered -39.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.10.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.30%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $170.02M and $978.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.92% and -50.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.63M, and float is at 21.12M with Short Float at 23.32%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starr Shane O,the company’sSenior VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Starr Shane O sold 3,752 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $7.17 per share for a total of $26902.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17250.0 shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Starr Shane O (Senior VP, Operations) sold a total of 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $9.00 per share for $47250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14950.0 shares of the BGFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.70 for $25400.0. The insider now directly holds 14,143 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 60.49% up over the past 12 months and Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is -18.37% lower over the same period. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is -18.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.