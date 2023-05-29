Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) down -9.91% since start of the year

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 81.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -13.40% and -21.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 8.74% at the moment leaves the stock -39.72% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -67.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.07.

The stock witnessed a -15.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.74%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $19.30M and $212.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.51. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.89% and -69.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.93M, and float is at 67.39M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marklew Shaun,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Marklew Shaun sold 39,278 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $12294.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Pope Michael Ross (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $0.33 per share for $445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Pope Michael Ross (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,893 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $1688.0. The insider now directly holds 1,620,510 shares of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading -3.49% down over the past 12 months.