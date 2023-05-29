BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 52.07% Upside

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) is -2.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 7.51% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. BV registered -45.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.39.

The stock witnessed a 25.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.87%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $612.42M and $2.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.04% and -51.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightView Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.47M, and float is at 39.96M with Short Float at 3.58%.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.