Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is -2.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $13.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.02, the stock is -23.02% and -5.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock 46.21% off its SMA200. CABA registered 604.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.55.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.92%, and is -22.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1428.81% and -32.89% from its 52-week high.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.40% this year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.45M, and float is at 27.61M with Short Float at 14.42%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Binder Gwendolyn. SEC filings show that Binder Gwendolyn sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $11.81 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Nichtberger Steven (President & CEO) bought a total of 8,127 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $1.25 per share for $10152.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the CABA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Nichtberger Steven (President & CEO) acquired 141,873 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 978,356 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA).