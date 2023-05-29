Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.45% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) is 24.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.76 and a high of $54.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.45% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.57% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.86, the stock is -6.96% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.75% off its SMA200. CRS registered 34.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.22% and -16.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carpenter Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.70% this year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.80M, and float is at 47.30M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOCCI ELIZABETH A,the company’sVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SOCCI ELIZABETH A sold 5,722 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $50.56 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11755.0 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -11.86% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 5.81% higher over the same period. DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is -38.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.