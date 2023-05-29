Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.85% Upside

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is -24.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.24 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CATY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.86, the stock is 3.71% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -23.11% off its SMA200. CATY registered -21.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.12%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.40%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has around 1178 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $964.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.98 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.29% and -34.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cathay General Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.53M, and float is at 70.39M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sun Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sun Richard bought 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17315.0 shares.

Cathay General Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that TANG ANTHONY M (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $45.20 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CATY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, TANG ANTHONY M (Vice Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 213,964 shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -23.74% down over the past 12 months. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -16.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.