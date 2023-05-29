Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Track to Reach $29.00 in a Year

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is 47.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.82 and a high of $32.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is 9.23% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock 25.16% off its SMA200. CRNC registered -5.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.66%, and is 12.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $299.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.39. Distance from 52-week low is 112.95% and -16.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.10%).

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerence Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -779.00% this year.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.22M, and float is at 39.22M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cerence Inc. (CRNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ortmanns Stefan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ortmanns Stefan sold 3,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $24.32 per share for a total of $85850.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Cerence Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Kathpal Prateek (EVP, CTO) sold a total of 2,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $23.26 per share for $51381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CRNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, BEAUDOIN THOMAS L (EVP, CFO) disposed off 734 shares at an average price of $23.26 for $17073.0. The insider now directly holds 214,740 shares of Cerence Inc. (CRNC).